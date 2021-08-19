LawCall
JeffCo health officer issues ‘Call To Action’ over masks in indoor spaces

Dr. Mark Wilson is asking people for the next month to wear a mask in indoor public spaces
Dr. Mark Wilson is asking people for the next month to wear a mask in indoor public spaces(WRDW)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson is pleading with owners and operators of indoor public spaces to have people wear face masks.

In part Dr. Wilson says:

The request is simple: For the next month, require or strongly recommend the use of face coverings in indoor spaces where people from different households come in contact with each other. Place signs notifying people of that requirement or strong recommendation at each entrance.”

You can read more about Wilson’s plea here:

