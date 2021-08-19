LawCall
Greene County Schools moving to remote learning

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - Greene County Schools announced Thursday that all schools in the system will move to remote learning starting Friday, August 20.

In a Facebook post Thursday afternoon, officials say the remote learning will last through Labor Day with a plan to return to the classroom on Tuesday, September 7.

Parents are asked to reach out to their child’s school for details on how to get assignments and instructions for the remote learning period.

The Greene County school board is also scheduled to meet in an emergency session at 3 p.m. on Friday, August 20. The first item on the agenda is to discuss “school operations in relation to COVID.”

