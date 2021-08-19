Greene County Schools host on-campus COVID-19 vaccination clinics

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A number of schools started this new school year requiring everyone to wear a mask to stop coronavirus from spreading.

Some are going even further and hosting coronavirus vaccination clinics.

Greene County High School Sophomore Moses Tyree named several reasons why he chose to get vaccinated for COVID-19 at his high school Wednesday.

“Yes, it’s a difficult decision. But with me also having elderly people around me made me go ahead and get vaccinated,” Tyree expressed to WBRC.

Tyree also believes being vaccinated make for a safer school environment now that they’re having in person learning again.

This is one of two Greene County Schools to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics. Children over 12 can be vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine.

“We’re encouraging all our parents and to allow their children 12 and over to be vaccinated for not only their safety, but the safety of others. Our personnel, students and the community at large,” Corey Jones, the Superintendent Greene County Schools, explained.

Students under the age of 19 needed a parent or guardian’s permission to get vaccinated.

“We are getting in as many high school systems as we can get in, anybody that will let us come in. We are trying to do two or three schools a day,” according to Demeta Brown, the Supervisor for Infection Prevention of the West Central District for the Alabama Department of Public Health.

At least thirteen students were vaccinated at schools in Greene County Wednesday.

Tuscaloosa City Schools will host clinics in several schools next week.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.