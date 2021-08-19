FIRST ALERT: Scattered to numerous thunderstorms Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are watching a disturbance to our west that is producing scattered showers and storms in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a partly to mostly cloudy sky across Central Alabama with scattered showers in parts of northwest Alabama. All the showers and embedded thunderstorms are moving to the east-northeast. The entire boundary itself will begin to move to the southeast as we go into the afternoon and evening hours giving us a good chance for scattered to numerous showers and storms. Temperatures are starting out in the low to mid 70s this morning. Plan for temperatures to remain slightly below average with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures could end up in the lower 90s if you live south of I-20. It could end up even cooler for spots such as Hamilton, Haleyville, Cullman, Oneonta, and Centre with highs in the low to mid 80s. The driest part of the day will likely be in the morning hours especially if you live along and south of I-20/59. Plan for rain chances to increase in coverage after 11 AM. The biggest threats today will be heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and some gusty winds up to 30-40 mph. I can’t rule out the potential for isolated flash flooding and a few strong thunderstorms. Remember to never drive through flooded areas. Turn around, don’t drown. Just make sure you monitor your WBRC First Alert Weather App for important weather information.

Next Big Thing: The next big thing is the continuation for high rain chances through Saturday. Northwest flow aloft will bring disturbances into our area tomorrow and Saturday. These disturbances will be capable of producing scattered to numerous showers and storms as the move to the southeast. Rain chances in this pattern can continue into the overnight hours too. A pattern like this can also result in a few strong storms capable of producing frequent lightning and gusty winds. We will likely see another round of storms develop in the afternoon and evening hours Friday. Best chance for storms will likely occur in west Alabama and slide to the southeast. With plenty of cloud cover and higher rain chances, temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s Friday and Saturday. More rounds of rain and storms will be possible Saturday with rain chances around 60%. If you plan on being outdoors over the next couple of days, please monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather App. Remember that when thunder roars, go indoors!

Scattered Storms Possible Sunday: Models have increased the chances for scattered storms on Sunday. Yesterday it looked like the threat would become more isolated. Plan for a partly to mostly cloudy sky Sunday with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Rain won’t be widespread, but you might have to dodge a storm or two during the afternoon and evening hours. It will be a hot day with temperatures approaching the lower 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it could feel like it is in the triple digits.

Hot and Muggy Next Week: Next week is looking hot and uncomfortable. Humidity levels will likely remain high with dew points in the mid 70s. It will also end up hot with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 90s. When you factor in the temperatures and the humidity, the heat index could climb around 105°F. If you plan on working outside during the afternoon hours next week, make sure you stay hydrated and take several breaks. We will hold on to a 30-40% chance for widely scattered showers and storms. They will be heat activated in the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances could increase by the end of the week as another disturbance moves into the Southeast.

Tropical Update: Hurricane Grace made landfall at 4:50 AM CT in the Yucatan Peninsula near Tulum with winds up to 80 mph. Wind speeds are forecast to weaken while it is over land as it moves to the west at 15-20 mph. Grace will likely move back over the southern Gulf of Mexico where it will have 18-24 hours to strengthen a little before it makes landfall into Mexico Saturday. Grace will not impact the Southeast or the United States.

Tropical Storm Henri: Henri is a strong tropical storm with winds up to 70 mph. It could become a hurricane over the next 12-24 hours as it continues to move to the west at 5-10 mph. Henri has the potential to maintain its strength as it begins to move northwards over the next couple of days. Some of the models have hinted that Henri could get dangerously close to the Northeastern United States Sunday into Monday. I would not write Henri off as a strong tropical storm or a Category 1 hurricane possibly impacting parts of the Northeast early next week. If anything, the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast will likely see a high rip current threat along the coast. Henri will not impact the Southeast. The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet.....for now. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

Have a safe Thursday-

WBRC First Alert Meteorologist Matt Daniel

Twitter: @mattdanielwx

Facebook.com/mattdanielwbrc

mdaniel@wbrc.com

