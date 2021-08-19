Chilton Co. Schools switch to mandatory masking as COVID-19 cases and exposures rise in district

CHILTON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Chilton Co. Schools is changing their mask policy from optional to mandatory as the number of COVID-19 positive cases and exposures steadily increases throughout the district, according to the superintendent.

Dr. Jason Griffin released a statement Thursday saying the district had hoped to keep masks optional, but in the last few days the number of individuals who are COVID infected or isolated has reached 10% of the total number of people on the individual campus.

Chilton County campuses that have reached a 10% threshold include Chilton County High, Clanton Middle, Jemison Elementary, Jemison Intermediate, Jemison Muddle and Thorsby. Griffin states he fully expects other school to reach the percentage soon.

In his statement the superintendent says that by implementing masks, individuals who are in close contact with a positive case will not have to isolate unless they show symptoms.

