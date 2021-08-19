LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Britney Spears under investigation for allegedly hitting staff member

Britney Spears is under investigation over misdemeanor battery after a staff member at her home...
Britney Spears is under investigation over misdemeanor battery after a staff member at her home alleged the singer struck her, authorities said Thursday.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Britney Spears is under investigation over misdemeanor battery after a staff member at her home alleged the singer struck her, authorities said Thursday.

Deputies responded to Spears’ home in Southern California after the staff member reported the Monday night dispute, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said.

No one was injured.

Reports taken by deputies will be handed over to prosecutors for consideration, the sheriff’s office said, giving no further details.

Spears’ attorney Matthew Rosengart said in an email that the investigation is overblown sensational tabloid fodder -- nothing more than a manufactured ‘he said she said’ regarding a cellphone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever.”

“Anyone can make an accusation but this should have been closed immediately,” Rosengart said.

Spears has a home in Thousand Oaks, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of downtown Los Angeles.

Spears, 39, hired Rosengart last month as she seeks to regain greater control of her life 13 years into a court conservatorship that has power over her money and affairs.

In court hearings, Spears called the conservatorship “abusive.”

Rosengart has made his first priority removing Spears’ father, James Spears, from his role as conservator of his finances.

James Spears said in a court filing last week that he has a plan in the works to step down, but gave no timetable.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation in Bessemer
17-year-old Bessemer City HS student shot and killed; 17-year-old suspect charged with murder
UAB nurse describes COVID-19 unit
‘These people are the sickest of the sick’: UAB nurse describes conditions inside COVID-19 unit
14-year-old Midfield boy dies after being hit by car while riding go-kart
14-year-old Midfield boy dies after being hit by car while riding go-kart
Will Fowler
Cullman High School students mourn loss of classmate
Birmingham PD: Multiple people shot, investigation underway

Latest News

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday it has proposed fines against 34 more...
In unfriendly skies, fines for unruly passengers top $1 million
Cahaba Valley Fire Department
Vote at end of August on fire dues increase in Cahaba Valley
Birmingham PD ask for your help locating robbery suspect
Birmingham PD needs your help locating robbery suspect
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said his order will prevent local governments from forcing businesses...
Georgia governor bans city mask, shot rules