LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Birmingham PD needs your help locating robbery suspect

Birmingham PD ask for your help locating robbery suspect
Birmingham PD ask for your help locating robbery suspect(Birmingham PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after they say a robbery suspect entered a store and attacked then robbed a citizen.

Police say the incident happened on Friday, August 13 when an unknown man walked into South Town Market located at 2321 9th Court South.

While inside the store, police say the man attacked a community member and stole an unknown amount of money from them before fleeing the store.

A picture of the suspect is at the top of this story. Police say if you know his identity, you’re asked to call BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1753 or Crime Stoppers if you would like to remain anonymous at 205-254-7777.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Birmingham PD mobile app.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation in Bessemer
17-year-old Bessemer City HS student shot and killed; 17-year-old suspect charged with murder
UAB nurse describes COVID-19 unit
‘These people are the sickest of the sick’: UAB nurse describes conditions inside COVID-19 unit
14-year-old Midfield boy dies after being hit by car while riding go-kart
14-year-old Midfield boy dies after being hit by car while riding go-kart
Will Fowler
Cullman High School students mourn loss of classmate
Birmingham PD: Multiple people shot, investigation underway

Latest News

Cahaba Valley Fire Department
Vote at end of August on fire dues increase in Cahaba Valley
Source: WBRC video
COVID-19 surge stressing ambulance services in West Ala.
Source: WBRC video
Money providing more scholarships to minority students
Birmingham man arrested for calling in bomb threat to Hueytown High