Birmingham PD needs your help locating robbery suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after they say a robbery suspect entered a store and attacked then robbed a citizen.

Police say the incident happened on Friday, August 13 when an unknown man walked into South Town Market located at 2321 9th Court South.

While inside the store, police say the man attacked a community member and stole an unknown amount of money from them before fleeing the store.

A picture of the suspect is at the top of this story. Police say if you know his identity, you’re asked to call BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1753 or Crime Stoppers if you would like to remain anonymous at 205-254-7777.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Birmingham PD mobile app.

