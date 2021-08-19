Birmingham man arrested for calling in bomb threat to Hueytown High

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Birmingham man they say phoned in a fake bomb threat to Hueytown High School on Wednesday.

Deputies say staff at Hueytown High received a phone call from an unidentified number Wednesday advising them there was a bomb in the school.

At that point, school staff and resource deputies worked to make sure students were safe. Afterwards, deputies determined the call was a hoax.

Deputies then worked to determine the source of the call. The Jefferson County Metro Area Crime Center was able to determine the identity of the caller.

Deputies say 19-year-old William Edwards of Birmingham was arrested for making a terrorist threat. His bond was set at $7,500. We’re told Edwards is not a student at the school.

“Often people make these type threats as some type of joke. With the events that have occurred in schools across the nation, we do not take this type matter lightly,” said Sgt. Joni Money with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. “Thanks to the technology available today, we have the ability to track down the source of these type threats rather quickly. We take the safety of our citizens seriously, particularly when it comes to our children.”

