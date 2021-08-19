LawCall
Afghanistan war unpopular amid chaotic pullout: AP-NORC poll

(Chris Joseph)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - A significant majority of Americans doubt that the war in Afghanistan was worthwhile, even as they are more divided over President Joe Biden’s handling of foreign policy and national security. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Roughly two-thirds said they didn’t think America’s longest war was worth fighting, the poll shows. Meanwhile, 47% approve of Biden’s management of international affairs, while 52% approve of Biden on national security.

The poll was conducted as the two-decade war in Afghanistan ended with the Taliban returning to power and capturing the capital of Kabul.

