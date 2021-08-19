LawCall
Advertisement

14-year-old dies after being hit by car while riding go-kart

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Midfield Police Department is investigating after they say a 14-year-old was struck and killed while riding a go-kart late Wednesday afternoon.

Chief Jesse Bell says the incident happened at 9th Street and 12th Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

Bell says the child was riding a go-kart when he was struck by a vehicle. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

We’re told the driver of the vehicle that struck the boy is cooperating with police.

No other details are available.

