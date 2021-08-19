1 killed, 2 injured in Anniston shooting

LawCall
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and two others injured Wednesday night.

Police responded to the 1800 block of Moore Avenue around 10 p.m. They found a man, identified as 33-year-old Maurice M. McCauley of Anniston, on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

The two other people hurt in the shooting do not have life-threatening injuries, according to Anniston Police.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

