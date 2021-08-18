With COVID-19 cases increasing in schools, at what point do schools choose to temporarily close and clean?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -There is no threshold from the Alabama Department of Education that triggers a shutdown of schools because of an outbreak.

Almost 400 COVID-related absences took place in Cullman County schools on Monday. Face masks are optional there. The superintendent is pleading with the community to help curb the numbers. He says children who are sick need to stay at home and report it to the school about their exposure to COVID or a positive test.

“A lot of our numbers right now are students that are coming to school either exposed at home or already shown symptoms or tested positive and we’ve sent them on to school,” Superintendent Dr. Shane Barnette, with Cullman County Schools said.

The state education department tells WBRC the decision to close a school and for how long is made in consultation with the Alabama Department of Public Health and its determined on a case-by-case basis.

