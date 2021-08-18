UA offering new back to school COVID-19 shot incentives

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s back to school for the University of Alabama (UA) on Wednesday. The UA is pushing some new incentives for students who get vaccinated against COVID-19.

University of Alabama students who roll up their sleeves and get a COVID-19 shot could win free parking passes, scholarships, football tickets, and more.

We reported earlier this month that all UA students who’ve been vaccinated before 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 will get $40 in Bama Cash. Now, students vaccinated against COVID-19 will also be entered to win several grand prizes that will be awarded on Aug. 23 and Aug. 30.

New grand prizes include three all-access campus parking passes, 10 $1,000 on-campus housing scholarships and six pairs of away game football tickets.

A UA freshman who just moved to Alabama from New Jersey explained why he wanted to get a COVID shot. “I chose to get vaccinated just because everyone needs to do their part here. You can always stay safe. It’s easier if everyone does it. The $40 just for doing it - that was nice,” said Steven Ciamborna, University of Alabama freshman.

It’s back to school for University of Alabama 🐘 students and staff today. UA freshman Steven Ciamborna who just moved to Alabama from New Jersey 4 days ago, shares why he got a Covid-19 shot. Take a listen here 👇🏾@WBRCnews @WBRCgoodday pic.twitter.com/CoR0scs0Jj — Ugochi Iloka (@UgochiWBRC) August 18, 2021

Also, a mask mandate is still in effect at UA for indoor public spaces on campus.

According to the University of Alabama System COVID Dashboard, UA had more than 10,300 people vaccinated, with 72 percent total taking at least one dose. Between Aug. 9 and Aug. 15, UA is reporting a total of 56 students and 26 faculty or staff who tested positive for COVID-19.

