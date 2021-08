BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pinson native and Alabama quarterback Ga’Quincy McKinstry, nicknamed “Kool-Aid” has signed an NIL deal with none other than Kool-Aid.

McKinstry tweeted, Honored to partner with Kool-Aid the Brand … I will be sharing the OH YEAH title with the Kool-Aid Man.

Oh yeah, so cool!

Sooooo does this mean I get to shout OH YEAH if I want when I walk into a new room 👀 ?🤔 @koolaid pic.twitter.com/YQJlysjHV5 — Kool-Aid Man (@GaQMcK1) August 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.