PHOTOS: Memphis NICU babies dressed to celebrate Elvis Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Check out these hunka hunka burning loves!

You can’t help falling in love with the babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at Baptist Women’s Hospital.

The NICU staff celebrated Elvis Week by dressing up some of their smallest patients.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the babies with their homemade costumes. They’re ready to shake, rattle and roll!

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.