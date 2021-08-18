LawCall
PHOTOS: Memphis NICU babies dressed to celebrate Elvis Week

Baptist Women's Hospital dresses up NICU babies for Elvis Week
Baptist Women's Hospital dresses up NICU babies for Elvis Week(Baptist Women's Hospital)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Check out these hunka hunka burning loves!

You can’t help falling in love with the babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at Baptist Women’s Hospital.

The NICU staff celebrated Elvis Week by dressing up some of their smallest patients.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the babies with their homemade costumes. They’re ready to shake, rattle and roll!

Homicide investigation in Bessemer
UAB nurse describes COVID-19 unit
Birmingham PD: Multiple people shot, investigation underway
Cullman High School students mourn loss of classmate
14-year-old Midfield boy dies after being hit by car while riding go-kart
Fire at Golden Flake facility
