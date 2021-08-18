One dead, two injured after shooting in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bessemer Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a shooting inside a store Tuesday afternoon.

Lt. Clemons with the Bessemer PD says the incident happened at 4:50 p.m. inside a store located in the 2800 block of Dartmouth Avenue.

Police say three people were shot inside the store. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others - one male and one female - were taken to area hospitals for treatment of what police are calling life-threatening injuries.

The victim has not been identified by police.

No other details are available, but an investigation is underway.

