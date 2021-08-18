LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

One dead, two injured after shooting in Bessemer

Homicide investigation in Bessemer
Homicide investigation in Bessemer(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bessemer Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a shooting inside a store Tuesday afternoon.

Lt. Clemons with the Bessemer PD says the incident happened at 4:50 p.m. inside a store located in the 2800 block of Dartmouth Avenue.

Police say three people were shot inside the store. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others - one male and one female - were taken to area hospitals for treatment of what police are calling life-threatening injuries.

The victim has not been identified by police.

No other details are available, but an investigation is underway.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby girl orphaned after parents die from COVID-19
First Alert Weather 9p 8-16-21
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Fred will bring gusty winds and showers to parts of east Alabama beginning overnight
Jackson Hospital in Montgomery was also out of beds in its ICU.
Alabama hits pandemic low of 2 ICU beds available
Students and educators across Alabama are heading back to the classroom this month.
Alabama schools report 5,970 COVID-19 cases already this school year
Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
Kabul airport plunges into chaos as Taliban patrols Afghanistan capital

Latest News

Doctor has opposing view on face mask debate in schools
Officer Juan Gomez passed away from COVID-19
Remembering Officer Juan Gomez
Most people will likely need a third vaccine dose.
Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Likely Needed
Health leaders urge mask wearing indoors and in school
Face Masks In Schools