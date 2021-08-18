North Alabama’s Stunning Wedding Venues

Stunning Wedding Venues (Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association represents 16 counties in North Alabama promoting tourism and travel into the region. Now they hope their recently released publication, Stunning Wedding Venues will attract brides-to-be to plan their wedding in the region.

“Our waterfall trails and our hiking and canoeing and kayaking and all sorts of activities to do in North Alabama. People have just really flooded the area, which is a good thing,” says Tina Lawler of the AMLA.

Now add to those trails a bridal trail which can lead to venues ranging from simple to scenic to spectacular, “We have a handy book here that is titled North Alabama Stunning Wedding Venues and what this book contains; all of our beautiful wedding venues in the North Alabama area and as you know how beautiful North Alabama is with our majestic mountains and sparkling waterfalls and there’s something here in this book for every bride.”

Tina notes, “All brides are different and they have different tastes and here at beautiful Burns Bluff at High Falls.”

“This is a gorgeous venue and this would be one bride’s taste and then we might have one bride that is an animal lover and likes Tigers For Tomorrow at Untamed Mountain in Attalla. If you’re a space enthusiast, we have The U.S. Space and Rocket Center and you can get married there and if you want to get married really unique there is a 175 foot underground area, Rickwood Caverns. Now that’s unique. If you love music we have the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. You could get married there. You can even get married at golf courses. You can get married at a winery and also we have a checklist; things to do one year before the wedding, six months, four months out and also we have a planner that tells who pays for what.”

“We’re all different. That’s what makes us all beautiful and the brides are just like that, too. That’s the beauty of Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association. We get to share our beautiful North Alabama with everyone and that’s what we want to do.”

