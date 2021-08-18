New Gadsden road that connects Coosa River Landing to The Venue is now open

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Gadsden is opening Park Boulevard, a new roadway connecting two of the city’s most popular locations. The road connects the Coosa River Landing to The Venue.

City leaders believe the convenience will bring more tourism to the area. It will also increase safety for visitors, providing a way to travel to both spots without using busy intersections.

“Most cities would love to have a river running through downtown, and this road is an important step in continuing to develop the riverfront and make the area more accessible,” says Gadsden Mayor Sherman Guyton.

The $1.3 million project was financed through funds designated for the area. The city says as property values rise, so does revenue from existing ad valorem taxes, and those funds are reinvested into the TIF district for infrastructure improvements and economic development.

Coosa Landing is home to numerous fishing tournaments throughout the year, ranging from high school tournaments to a recent Bassmaster Elite Series event. Park Boulevard now allows The Venue at Coosa Landing to more easily be used for overflow parking, along with providing anglers and boaters with a route to the boat docks without passing through a parking lot.

“Just the safety aspect from having this road here having our boaters be able to access both parking lots once they launch their boats. It is tremendous to us,” says Jen Weathington, Gadsden Park & Recreation Director. “It’s just an ease. It opens up some sidewalk, some walkability between us and the venue.”

The new road is expected to improve traffic flow and safety as visitors can avoid using Hood Avenue, a major thoroughfare, while moving between the boat docks and Venue areas of Coosa Landing.

The Coosa River is an important focal point for the City, and Park Boulevard is the City’s latest investment in the East Gadsden riverfront.

Gadsden’s Director of Economic Development, Frankie Davis believes this roadway will lead to more tourism and a boost to Gadsden’s economy.

“It connects our boat docks and our venue that we fill will enhance the overall development and allow the city to draw bigger and better events in the future,” says Davis.

Weathington says this roadway improvement was necessary.

“We also have Tuesday and Wednesday night local tournaments here,” says Weathington. “So for our local guys that are always here through the week and throughout the year it’s 80-90 professional bass fishing tournaments that are coming in. With that you’ve got your recreational boaters that come out in July, August, and September that enjoy being out on the Coosa River.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.