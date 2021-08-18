More Americans could soon be getting third shot of COVID vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The White House is hinting that a third shot of the COVID vaccine is likely on the way for most Americans.

This, as the highly transmissible Delta variant continues to spread rapidly across the country.

The Biden Administration is expected to announce that most vaccinated Americans will need another COVID-19 shot about 8 months after being fully vaccinated.

But Jefferson County health officials say, “Not so fast.”

“We have too many people who are unvaccinated. So, right now, we have to figure out how do we maximize the protection for the overall community until we get our vaccination rates up,” said Deputy Health Officer for the JCDH, Dr. David Hick.

Dr. Hicks said the current COVID-19 vaccines are still highly effective against the virus and its variants, but their effectiveness does wane over time, which is to be expected.

He said those with compromised immune systems need the additional shot.

It’s unclear when other groups will need them, but they could start as early as next month.

“Irrespective of any White House official everything needs to go through the process that’s defined that we all know that there’s rigorous scientific evaluation from the experts,” Dr. Hicks said.

Pfizer has already submitted data to the FDA showing that a third dose of its vaccine dramatically increased antibody levels making the case for vaccinated Americans to get another shot.

Dr. Hicks said he’s not against the additional shot, but said we need to wait for the FDA’s green light.

“In order for us to not get into this loop where every 8 to 12 months we may be talking about booster doses, we need to figure out how do we get more people to initiate vaccination and to get fully vaccinated, so that we can get out of the loop and get this pandemic over with,” Dr. Hicks explained.

Dr. Hicks said he hates to say it, but he believes we’re getting to the point where we’re going to be stuck with COVID-19.

He said the big question will be how do we keep it under control, so it doesn’t continue to cause devastation.

