LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Montgomery officer charged with sex abuse

A Montgomery police officer has been relieved of his duties after being charged with a sex crime.
A Montgomery police officer has been relieved of his duties after being charged with a sex crime.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery police officer has been relieved of his duties after being charged with a sex crime.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Adriane White, 32, is charged with sex abuse first-degree.

Coleman says the charges are related to an investigation that began on Tuesday after a complaint was filed in the 800 block of Ann Street.

Court records say the incident happened inside the Ann Street Walmart. White is accused of inappropriately touching a juvenile and forcing the victim to touch him.

White was off-duty at the time of the incident, Coleman adds.

Coleman says White was immediately relieved of duty. He was assigned to patrol and had been with the department since 2019.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation in Bessemer
17-year-old Bessemer City HS student killed in shooting identified
Warrior house fire.
Woman killed in early morning house fire in Warrior; family accepting clothing, monetary donations
Baby girl orphaned after parents die from COVID-19
Two men were shot and killed early Tuesday morning.
Birmingham police investigating two early morning homicides
Father of CIA agent
Father of Alabama CIA agent, first known American killed in Afghanistan, calls on leadership to ‘fix mistake’ upon withdrawal from the troubled country

Latest News

Possible tornado sighting in Iredell County
VIEWER VIDEO: National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado caught on video in Iredell County Tuesday
Rising college senior, high school sophomore win North Carolina’s final vaccination lottery...
Rising college senior, high school sophomore win North Carolina’s final vaccination lottery prizes
UAB nurse describes COVID-19 unit
‘These people are the sickest of the sick’: UAB nurse describes conditions inside COVID-19 unit
UAB nurse describes COVID-19 unit
UAB nurse describes COVID-19 unit
A photo captured Tuesday afternoon by ER Director Amy Brandon shows the congestion at EAMC’s ER...
Alabama hospital sees ambulance bay traffic jams