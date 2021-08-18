Montgomery officer charged with sex abuse

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery police officer has been relieved of his duties after being charged with a sex crime.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Adriane White, 32, is charged with sex abuse first-degree.

Coleman says the charges are related to an investigation that began on Tuesday after a complaint was filed in the 800 block of Ann Street.

Court records say the incident happened inside the Ann Street Walmart. White is accused of inappropriately touching a juvenile and forcing the victim to touch him.

White was off-duty at the time of the incident, Coleman adds.

Coleman says White was immediately relieved of duty. He was assigned to patrol and had been with the department since 2019.

