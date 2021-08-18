LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19

(WDBJ)
By Brittany Dionne
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the Delta variant continued to spread, more people took advantage of a treatment said to prevent COVID-19 from making a person extremely sick, according to a state infectious disease specialist.

Monoclonal antibody treatment was granted emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug and Administration for those aged 12 and up.

Research showed monoclonal antibodies, which are lab-made, can prevent COVID from attaching to your cells and multiplying in the body, which can reduce the risk of hospitalization, or death.

Epidemiologist Dr. Rendi Murphree said only those with certain conditions were eligible for the treatment.

”High body mass index, kidney disease, diabetes, immunosuppressive disease, or immunosuppressive treatment, people who are 65 or older, or 55 and older and have cardiovascular disease, hypertension, COPD, or other respiratory diseases,” Murphree explained.

The way to get the monoclonal antibody treatment is through your primary provider. Your provider must sign you up quickly because the treatment must be administered within a certain time frame to be effective.

Click here for more information about monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warrior house fire.
Woman killed in early morning house fire in Warrior; family accepting clothing, monetary donations
Two men were shot and killed early Tuesday morning.
Birmingham police investigating two early morning homicides
Baby girl orphaned after parents die from COVID-19
Homicide investigation in Bessemer
17-year-old dead, two injured after shooting in Bessemer
Father of CIA agent
Father of Alabama CIA agent, first known American killed in Afghanistan, calls on leadership to ‘fix mistake’ upon withdrawal from the troubled country

Latest News

RMC Anniston treating 40 COVID-19 patients
Officer Juan Gomez
Pelham Police remember officer who died after battling COVID-19
The city is asking restaurants, gyms, museums and many other indoor venues to have patrons show...
Vaccine mandate begins for indoor NYC venues
The governor’s positive test came as cases of the virus soar because of the highly contagious...
Texans react to Gov. Abbott having COVID-19