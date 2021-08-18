BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the Delta variant continued to spread, more people took advantage of a treatment said to prevent COVID-19 from making a person extremely sick, according to a state infectious disease specialist.

Monoclonal antibody treatment was granted emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug and Administration for those aged 12 and up.

Research showed monoclonal antibodies, which are lab-made, can prevent COVID from attaching to your cells and multiplying in the body, which can reduce the risk of hospitalization, or death.

Epidemiologist Dr. Rendi Murphree said only those with certain conditions were eligible for the treatment.

”High body mass index, kidney disease, diabetes, immunosuppressive disease, or immunosuppressive treatment, people who are 65 or older, or 55 and older and have cardiovascular disease, hypertension, COPD, or other respiratory diseases,” Murphree explained.

The way to get the monoclonal antibody treatment is through your primary provider. Your provider must sign you up quickly because the treatment must be administered within a certain time frame to be effective.

Click here for more information about monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19.

