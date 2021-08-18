Ky. woman beats stage 4 colon cancer; believes God healed her

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky woman says she has beaten cancer.

Raina Simpson, 34, had stage 4 colon cancer that had spread to other parts of her body. Her church and community rallied around, having numerous events to help her and her family.

Now, she says her cancer is gone and she believes God healed her.

“The people that God has sent to me and put in my neighborhood. Everything makes sense,” Simpson said. “The school and my family just everyone, that God has put in my path, it’s shaped me profoundly.”

It’s a battle she has fought for months.

After learning she had stage 4 colon cancer that had spread to her liver, it looked bleak. Numerous treatments and hard times, but Simpson says she always kept her faith and believed it could be beat.

The young Somerset woman rung the bell at Somerset Christian School, where she was the cheerleading coach, in front of all the students to publicly mark her victory. She had also rung the bell at the hospital but, because of Covid, none off her family was able to be there with her.

In the past year, she’s had every other week treatments, she says it’s literally been a year of suffering and terrible times. However, recently she received the incredible news that the cancer was gone.

“But it was one of those moments you say, ‘I can’t believe it. I can’t believe it, does that mean the race is over?’ Because, it’s weird, you don’t know you crossed the finish line,” Simpson said.

Simpson says her motto is, “trust God and laugh and do the next thing” and, for her, the next thing is to start a ministry to help other cancer patients.

Simpson says she still has to go to UK’s Markey Cancer Center for treatments but counts that as a blessing because she says she will use that to encourage other cancer patients.

