How to help Birmingham relief effort for Haiti after devastating disaster

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The latest death toll rose to nearly 2,000 people Tuesday night who died after a massive earthquake in Haiti. More victims were expected as recovery efforts continues amid flooding and mudslides from Tropical Storm Grace.

Nearly 7,000 people were injured and thousands of buildings are damaged.

In Alabama, Founder and Head of the Haitian American Association of Alabama, Yolene Barreau, a native of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, whose lived in Birmingham for 16 years, planned to do her part helping Haitians put the pieces back together.

“It’s raining. They don’t have tents. They don’t have anything,” Barreau said. “The people I talked to this morning told me about water. They started having trouble getting water.”

Barreau said those impacted also need food, clothing and shelter, all items she was gathering to take there herself.

“To make sure whatever you are collecting will go to the people who are really impacted,” Barreau said.

Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency worked desperately to find survivors as tropical system Grace dumped upwards 15 inches of rain in parts of the island Tuesday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Barreu also plans to take a team with her to teach locals disaster preparedness and recovery.

“I feel like if we go over and help, then leave, in my opinion, it’s not enough. We need to have people on the ground ready to support and help,” Barreu said.

Barreu was working out the logistics, as it will carry a significant cost to fly the items to Haiti. She said she’d already found a location to set up and other support to make sure the effort is successful.

But they still need your help. Click here to contact HAAOA For details on how you can help.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.