Growing concerns that Alabama hospitals will be overwhelmed with COVID patients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Today top UAB infectious disease doctors expressed fears that Alabama hospitals will be overwhelmed with COVID patients in the next few weeks. Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo and Dr. Michael Saag took part in a webinar Wednesday, trying to answer questions about the ever spreading Delta variant and it’s impact on the increasing number of hospitalizations. Alabama is close to 3,000 inpatients right now but many believe its going to be much higher.

“We could be up to 5,000 inpatients with COVID by September first. We never had more than 3,000 and remember that was really straining our hospital systems,” Dr. Marrazzo said.

Dr. Marrazzo said if the state hits that estimate hospitals will not be able to provide care for anything else and will barely be able to provide care for COVID. She said UAB is seeing younger patients who are getting sicker from the Delta variant than the original virus.

“The people in the intensive care unit tend to have to go on ventilators, breathing machines. That is not good because once you go on those breathing machines with COVID, traditionally it has been hard to come off,” Marrazzo said.

Marrazzo said despite the news that the COVID vaccine loses some of its efficacy after eight months, it’s still better for people to be vaccinated than not.

“We may be losing this war on a much bigger front than we realize. Why? We are going to continue to see mutations,” Marrazzo said.

That means the virus could mutate into something which the vaccines will have little if any effect against. One key to keeping hospitalizations down was using treatment drugs like monoclonal antibodies or the drug regeneron but if the hospital staff is overwhelmed it will be difficult to provide these forms of treatment.

Dr. Saag has been very passionate in the push to protect people from the spread of the pandemic. But, with so few getting vaccinated in Alabama and political leaders not pushing for face masks, it’s something he believes threatens to overwhelm hospitals.

“We are exhausted. We are angry at the lack of the ability of our state of our country to come together over this issue.” Saag said.

Dr. Saag said all elected officials including Governor Ivey need to put aside their political differences and work together. He says the public has to understand vaccines work. The only way out of the pandemic is for everyone to be vaccinated. Until then everyone needs to wear masks; without this, the state’s healthcare system is threatened.

“If somebody comes to our emergency room right now with anything from a car accident to a heart attack to even anaphylactic shock from a bee sting they are not going to receive the type of care they are used to receiving,” Saag said.

Dr. Saag is especially worried that COVID outbreaks will happen in Alabama schools because face masks are not mandated.

“They want out kids back in school? Great let’s do the right thing and protect them. You don’t put a kid in a car and drive them around the city without a car seat. You don’t send them to school without a mask,” Saag said.

Dr. Saag said without unity, the state is looking at a serious healthcare crisis. “In the back of my mind I thought, we would have definitely lost World War Two with the attitudes we have right now,” Saag said.

Dr. Saag said there continues to be a lot of misinformation about vaccines and face masks. His message? turn to people you trust. Get vaccinated and wear face coverings.

