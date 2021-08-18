FIRST ALERT: Increasing storm chances in West Alabama Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday everyone! We are starting off dry and warm with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Radar and Satellite is showing us mostly clear. The remnants of Tropical Depression Fred are now up into parts of West Virginia this morning where it continues to produce heavy rain, flooding, and an isolated tornado threat. Fred has been responsible for numerous tornado warnings yesterday in parts of Georgia and into the Carolinas. The tornado threat will continue today for parts of the Mid-Atlantic. We are watching clouds and storms to our west into parts of Mississippi, Arkansas, and Texas as another disturbance begins to move towards Alabama today. It will be responsible for giving us some scattered storms today. Plan for a partly cloudy sky this afternoon with temperatures heating up quickly. We’ll likely climb into the mid to upper 80s by noon. Plan for temperatures to heat up into the lower 90s this afternoon with feels like temperatures approaching the triple digits. We’ll introduce a 40 percent chance for scattered showers and storms this evening. I think the areas that could see the best coverage in showers and storms today will be in west Alabama. Areas east of I-65 will only have a chance to see a couple of isolated storms this evening.

Next Big Thing: The next big thing is the increasing storm chances expected as we finish out the week. As high pressure weakens and flattens out, it will allow several disturbances to push into Alabama from the northwest to the southeast. With northwest flow aloft, we will likely see numerous disturbances sweep into our state Thursday through Saturday. Active patterns like this usually result in strong storms and heavy rainfall. I can’t rule out the potential to see a few strong or severe storms capable of producing strong winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall. Rain chances increase Thursday to 70 percent. Plan for storms to develop to the north and sweep to the southeast during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will trend a little cooler with highs in the upper 80s. Winds will be from the northwest at 5-10 mph. The setup will remain similar as we head into Friday with a 70 percent chance for showers and storms. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s with the threat for a few strong or severe storms.

Weekend Forecast: Northwest flow will likely continue Saturday giving us a few rounds of showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances are up to 60 percent. If you plan on spending time outdoors at the pool or the lake, make sure you monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather App for important weather notifications. Storms will be capable of producing frequent lightning. Remember when thunder roars, you go indoors. Temperatures Saturday are forecast to climb into the mid to upper 80s with a mostly cloudy sky. Sunday is looking drier as the pattern begins to move out. High pressure will develop limiting our rain chances Sunday afternoon. Plan for a 30 percent chance for widely scattered showers and storms with highs in the lower 90s. Heat index could approach the triple digits as the heat returns.

Hot Next Week: Models are indicating that rain chances will be limited with hot afternoons. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the lower 90s with some spots climbing into the mid 90s next Monday and Tuesday. With humidity remaining across the Southeast, it could feel like it is in the triple digits. Rain chances look limited at 20-30 percent each day. Pop-up storms will be the only saving grace from the heat in the afternoon hours.

Tropical Update: Fred will continue to produce heavy rain and an isolated tornado threat in parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast today. Tropical Storm Grace is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane later today as it moves over the warm waters of the Caribbean. It will likely make landfall into the Yucatan Peninsula with winds near 90 mph. It will then move back into the southern Gulf of Mexico, strengthen again, and hit Mexico as a Category 1 hurricane early Saturday morning.

Tropical Storm Henri has winds up to 65 mph as it spins in the Atlantic near Bermuda. It is forecast to move westward closer to the east coast over the next two days before moving northwards and curving back into the Atlantic by this weekend. It will likely maintain strength and perhaps slowly strengthen into a hurricane by Friday. Some models are hinting it could be dangerously close to parts of the Mid-Atlantic or Northeast by this weekend. We will have to watch the latest trends, but I wouldn’t ignore Henri quite yet. Henri nor Grace are forecast to impact the Southeast or Gulf Coast.

