Doctors discuss how Delta variant is impacting children, unvaccinated in Alabama

(KFYR)
By Catherine Patterson
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama doctors and pediatricians say we are in a dangerous place right now.

The Alabama NAACP, along with doctors and pediatricians from UAB and the Alabama Department of Public Health, discussed how the delta variant is impacting children and the unvaccinated in our state.

Dr. Mary McIntyre with ADPH said she’s frustrated and confused as to why people believe misinformation on social media from strangers without a medical background more than they would believe their actual physician.

“I get called a liar repeatedly, quite often,” said Dr. McIntyre. “And I ask, ‘What is that based on? What would be the reason and the goal behind me doing that? Why would I ask my own family? Why would I stress the importance of getting vaccinated to my own children and my own grandchildren, if I didn’t strongly believe that these vaccines were safe?’”

UAB pediatrician Dr. Samantha Hill said it’s up to us to get vaccinated to protect children who aren’t eligible to get the vaccine. But she said that’s not happening.

Dr. Marrazo at UAB said if you are vaccinated, you are 25 times less likely to be hospitalized for COVID.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

