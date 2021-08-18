LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Doctor has opposing view on face mask debate in schools

By Alan Collins
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama boards of education are continuing to grapple with the spread of the Delta variant and looking for ways to slow its spread. Many school districts are debating mandating face masks, but some in the medical community believe face coverings do more harm than good.

The CDC, the Alabama Department of Public Health, and the Jefferson County Department of Health are all asking people and students to wear masks.

WBRC FOX6 News was contacted by a Dr. Jordan Vaughn, a CEO of Medhelp in Birmingham, who believes mask wearing increases the anxiety of children who are mandated to wear masks.

But other health leaders said that is not true.

Alabama health leaders are urging everyone to wear masks as one of the key ways to slow the spread of the very contagious Delta variant.

“Wear the masks so if you are indoors everybody should be wearing a mask regardless of your vaccination status,” said Dr. David Hicks with the Jefferson County Department of Health.

Dr. Hicks said the CDC has found studies where even vaccinated people can spread the virus. The Alabama Department of Public Health believes there are a number of studies that show wearing a mask can reduce the spread of the virus.

“Masks are effective. Masks do work. Certainly that data is there,” said Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH.

Dr. Landers said she can point to eight different studies that support wearing face coverings.

As for concerns about children mandated to wear masks impacting their mental health or creating additional anxiety, Landers said, “I do not see anything in the pediatric literature and I follow this literature that indicates this particular mitigation is harmful to children.”

There are studies that have shown that mask wearing has reduced the number of students getting infected. One example is Georgia schools, another is Wisconsin. The CDC also points to multiple studies where mask wearing has increased the protection of people who mask up.

Dr. Vaughn said he has others in the medical field who agree with him and he is not convinced there is enough data to show the benefits over the potential harm.

Landers says there is no debate, masks work.

Here is a list of studies provided by JCDH:

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby girl orphaned after parents die from COVID-19
First Alert Weather 9p 8-16-21
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Fred will bring gusty winds and showers to parts of east Alabama beginning overnight
Jackson Hospital in Montgomery was also out of beds in its ICU.
Alabama hits pandemic low of 2 ICU beds available
Students and educators across Alabama are heading back to the classroom this month.
Alabama schools report 5,970 COVID-19 cases already this school year
Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
Kabul airport plunges into chaos as Taliban patrols Afghanistan capital

Latest News

Officer Juan Gomez passed away from COVID-19
Remembering Officer Juan Gomez
Most people will likely need a third vaccine dose.
Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Likely Needed
Health leaders urge mask wearing indoors and in school
Face Masks In Schools
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 641K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases