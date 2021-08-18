LawCall
Do people who got Johnson & Johnson need to think about a booster vaccine?

(WCTV)
By Cassie Fambro
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Now that boosters are recommended eight months after people got Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccinations, those who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine may be wondering what they should do.

Those who got the one-shot vaccine are asked to be patient, but expect guidance to come soon.

“We’ve got a lot of questions about Johnson & Johnson,” said Dr. David Hicks, JCDH.

Right now, a booster is not recommended for those who got the J&J shot.

“That certainly is likely to change, but they’re waiting for some final data,” he added.

For now... some are concerned about how J & J holds up against Delta.

“Even with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the Delta variant strain, the effectiveness is still very good,” said Dr. Hicks.

Dr. Hicks says he understands the concern, but U.S. research is coming down soon.

“I know a lot of people are anxious about that, but I would anticipate within the next couple weeks, you’ll get a definitive answer,” said Dr. Hicks.

Johnson & Johnson patients are currently not advised to go get an mRNA vaccine booster, either.

