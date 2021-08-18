LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Cullman High School students mourn loss of classmate

Will Fowler
Will Fowler(Cullman High School)
By Madison Scarpino
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - Cullman High School is grieving the loss of a student this week.

According to statements, the student has been identified as CHS senior Will Fowler.

Cullman City Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff issued a statement on Wednesday regarding the student’s passing:

The Cullman High School student body and faculty, as well as the entire Cullman City School System family, are grieving the loss of a classmate and model student. School counselors, mental health specialists and local pastors are on the campus of Cullman High today to support students and employees. In this most difficult time, we want to be certain to respect the privacy of the family and loved ones.

Cullman High School Principal Kim Hall:

”Our Bearcat family is in mourning today as we learn of the untimely passing of beloved senior Will Fowler. Will was a stalwart member of our Bearcat band, had a kind heart and was loved by everyone at Cullman High School,” CHS Principal Kim Hall said. “The lessons we’ve learned from Will are those of perseverance, dedication, kindness and commitment. He prided himself in his role as a Bearcat band member and Cullman High School scholar and was committed to achieving perfect attendance in spite of many challenges he faced. His life and memory stand as an inspiration for us all, as we should all try to live like Will, every day. He will be deeply missed.”

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation in Bessemer
17-year-old Bessemer City HS student killed in shooting identified
Warrior house fire.
Woman killed in early morning house fire in Warrior; family accepting clothing, monetary donations
Two men were shot and killed early Tuesday morning.
Birmingham police investigating two early morning homicides
Baby girl orphaned after parents die from COVID-19
Father of CIA agent
Father of Alabama CIA agent, first known American killed in Afghanistan, calls on leadership to ‘fix mistake’ upon withdrawal from the troubled country

Latest News

Ga’Quincy “Kool-Aid” McKinstry
This makes so much sense: Kool-Aid signs with Kool-Aid
Part of funeral procession for Officer Juan Gomez
Part of funeral procession for Officer Juan Gomez
‘We definitely would have lost WWII with the attitudes I see in the public right now’: Dr. Saag on COVID crisis
Dr. Michael Saag and Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo
Dr. Michael Saag and Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo