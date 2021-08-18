Cullman High School students mourn loss of classmate

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - Cullman High School is grieving the loss of a student this week.

According to statements, the student has been identified as CHS senior Will Fowler.

Cullman City Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff issued a statement on Wednesday regarding the student’s passing:

The Cullman High School student body and faculty, as well as the entire Cullman City School System family, are grieving the loss of a classmate and model student. School counselors, mental health specialists and local pastors are on the campus of Cullman High today to support students and employees. In this most difficult time, we want to be certain to respect the privacy of the family and loved ones.

Cullman High School Principal Kim Hall:

”Our Bearcat family is in mourning today as we learn of the untimely passing of beloved senior Will Fowler. Will was a stalwart member of our Bearcat band, had a kind heart and was loved by everyone at Cullman High School,” CHS Principal Kim Hall said. “The lessons we’ve learned from Will are those of perseverance, dedication, kindness and commitment. He prided himself in his role as a Bearcat band member and Cullman High School scholar and was committed to achieving perfect attendance in spite of many challenges he faced. His life and memory stand as an inspiration for us all, as we should all try to live like Will, every day. He will be deeply missed.”

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.