Congressman Aderholt responds to letter from FAA about proposed Gadsden rendering plant

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Congressman Robert Aderholt has released a statement after receiving a letter from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) concerning a proposed poultry rendering plant at the Northeast Alabama Regional Airport.

“This morning, my office received the attached letter from the Federal Aviation Administration concerning the proposed poultry rendering plant for property at the Northeast Alabama Regional Airport in Gadsden. I had previously reached out to the FAA to convey concerns expressed by the public for this proposal. The letter from the FAA makes it clear that such a facility, which they believe would attract wildlife, would not be a good choice to locate on airport property.

“While the FAA remains open to proposals for the plant, I think any reasonable person who reads their letter can conclude a poultry rendering plant is not likely to get their blessing to go forward. I believe this effectively ends this proposal for the plant.

“I am a firm believer in economic development, and I stand ready to help anyone who wants to bring jobs to the Etowah County area. But any plans for bringing jobs should always have the support of the public, and needs to meet the demands and requirements of the property where it would be located.”

