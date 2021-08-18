LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Calera PD: Man arrested following ‘disturbing video’ showing violence at a school

(WRDW)
By Randi Hildreth
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police confirmed a man was arrested and faces several charges after what officers called “a disturbing video showing a violent act.”

The Calera Police Department posted the arrest on Facebook Wednesday.

Last night we were made aware of a very disturbing video showing a violent act occurring in one of our schools which involved children and at least one adult. We immediately began a criminal investigation and started working with our school staff to gather facts.

Today just after noon, an adult male was arrested and charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct, harassment, reckless endangerment and domestic violence reckless endangerment.

This type of behavior might be the norm in some parts of the country but it won’t be tolerated in Calera.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

In our system, suspects are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Last night we were made aware of a very disturbing video showing a violent act occurring in one of our schools which...

Posted by City of Calera Police Department on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation in Bessemer
17-year-old Bessemer City HS student killed in shooting identified
Warrior house fire.
Woman killed in early morning house fire in Warrior; family accepting clothing, monetary donations
Baby girl orphaned after parents die from COVID-19
Two men were shot and killed early Tuesday morning.
Birmingham police investigating two early morning homicides
Father of CIA agent
Father of Alabama CIA agent, first known American killed in Afghanistan, calls on leadership to ‘fix mistake’ upon withdrawal from the troubled country

Latest News

Birmingham PD investigating after 15-year-old shot Wednesday afternoon
For months now, business owners and residents have expressed concerns about a Pilgrim’s Pride...
Congressman Aderholt responds to letter from FAA about proposed Gadsden rendering plant
Possible tornado sighting in Iredell County
VIEWER VIDEO: National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado caught on video in Iredell County Tuesday
Rising college senior, high school sophomore win North Carolina’s final vaccination lottery...
Rising college senior, high school sophomore win North Carolina’s final vaccination lottery prizes