Calera PD: Man arrested following ‘disturbing video’ showing violence at a school

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police confirmed a man was arrested and faces several charges after what officers called “a disturbing video showing a violent act.”

The Calera Police Department posted the arrest on Facebook Wednesday.

Last night we were made aware of a very disturbing video showing a violent act occurring in one of our schools which involved children and at least one adult. We immediately began a criminal investigation and started working with our school staff to gather facts.

Today just after noon, an adult male was arrested and charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct, harassment, reckless endangerment and domestic violence reckless endangerment.

This type of behavior might be the norm in some parts of the country but it won’t be tolerated in Calera.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

In our system, suspects are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

