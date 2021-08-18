LawCall
Birmingham PD: Multiple people shot, investigation underway

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Birmingham Police, multiple people were shot Tuesday evening.

At approximately 6:34 p.m., officers say they responded to a call of shots fired at 7548 Georgia Rd. Upon arrival, officers found two victims on the scene that sustained gunshot wounds.

The two victims were transported to UAB.

Further investigation revealed another victim sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to St. Vincent East by personal vehicle. 

An additional person was also treated and released for minor injuries in connection to this incident.

All parties injuries are non-life threatening.

The preliminary investigation indicates an exchange of gunfire occurred, according to police. The events leading to the incident are under investigation.

There was one person detained in connection to this shooting investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

