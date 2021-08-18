LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Birmingham PD investigating after 15-year-old shot Wednesday afternoon

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after they say a 15-year-old was shot Wednesday afternoon.

Police say it appears the incident happened in the 1700 block of 19th Street North.

Officials say the teenager, who hasn’t been identified, was taken by private car to an area hospital around 1:42 p.m. We’re told the teen’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Police say the events leading up to the incident are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation in Bessemer
17-year-old Bessemer City HS student killed in shooting identified
Warrior house fire.
Woman killed in early morning house fire in Warrior; family accepting clothing, monetary donations
Baby girl orphaned after parents die from COVID-19
Two men were shot and killed early Tuesday morning.
Birmingham police investigating two early morning homicides
Father of CIA agent
Father of Alabama CIA agent, first known American killed in Afghanistan, calls on leadership to ‘fix mistake’ upon withdrawal from the troubled country

Latest News

Calera PD: Man arrested following ‘disturbing video’ showing violence at a school
For months now, business owners and residents have expressed concerns about a Pilgrim’s Pride...
Congressman Aderholt responds to letter from FAA about proposed Gadsden rendering plant
Possible tornado sighting in Iredell County
VIEWER VIDEO: National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado caught on video in Iredell County Tuesday
Rising college senior, high school sophomore win North Carolina’s final vaccination lottery...
Rising college senior, high school sophomore win North Carolina’s final vaccination lottery prizes