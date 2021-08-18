Birmingham PD investigating after 15-year-old shot Wednesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after they say a 15-year-old was shot Wednesday afternoon.

Police say it appears the incident happened in the 1700 block of 19th Street North.

Officials say the teenager, who hasn’t been identified, was taken by private car to an area hospital around 1:42 p.m. We’re told the teen’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Police say the events leading up to the incident are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.