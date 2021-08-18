Birmingham mom fears son will fall behind after quarantine following COVID exposure

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the latest numbers from Birmingham City Schools, 258 students are in quarantine because of COVID-19.

Parents are now scrambling to find ways to keep their kids on pace while they’re away from the classroom.

“I got a call from the school nurse stating that my son was exposed to someone that had COVID in his class.”

Zaquilya Jones received the dreaded phone call on Monday. Her 8-year-old son, Mason, attends Henry J. Oliver elementary. Jones said the school nurse instructed her to keep mason at home until August 27th.

She immediately had Mason, and herself, tested for COVID-19.

The results came back negative, but she fears what will happen when he returns.

“He’s quarantined, but when he comes back, he still could be exposed. I’m not even going to say that they don’t, but since I’ve been dropping my son off at school, they just walk in. There’s no temperature checks, there’s none of that. So, what precautions are y’all doing in the school to not let the kids get COVID?” Jones said.

Jones said adding to the stress is that fact that Mason didn’t receive a school packet to keep him on pace with his classmates while he’s at home.

In statement, Birmingham City Schools said, “Students who are quarantined, or away from school because of COVID-19, are contacted by their school to make arrangements regarding schoolwork.”

Nobody has reached out to me and said, ‘Hey, we’re working on such, such, such,’ and for them to not have anything virtual, nothing virtual, so he still can be in class, that’s unacceptable to me,” Jones said.

Jones said she knows third grade is a critical year for students, and said she’s concerned her son will be behind when he returns to class.

“As a parent, I’m lost ‘cause I don’t know what he’s working on in class,” Jones said.

Jones said if remote learning had been an option this year, she would have kept Mason at home until the coronavirus pandemic was under control.

We reached out to the Birmingham City Schools Superintendent’s Office to find out what the plan is for more potential COVID outbreaks, but Dr. Sullivan was unavailable.

