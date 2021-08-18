Bessemer High School principal remembers 17-year-old Acorian King

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The principal of Bessemer City High School remembers 17-year-old Acorian King as a quiet, respectable student who had hopes of becoming a construction worker.

But those dreams were shattered when King was gunned down at a convenience store Tuesday night.

“Bubbly personality. His nickname was Bud. We had a long discussion talking about his future, his career aspirations. We have a partnership with Amazon and Amazon donated a lot of supplies we’re giving out to children, and [Acorian] was helping us give those supplies out to our lower grades,” Hale said.

Hale said Acorian had a great relationship with his mother and had a positive attitude at school. He enjoyed welding and mostly kept to himself.

Acorian was gunned down just before 5 p.m. Tuesday inside the Stop and Go Citgo located in the 2800 block of Dartmouth Avenue. Police said a fight broke out. Acorian and a woman were inside when it started and were caught in the crossfire. He died at the scene while the woman is fighting for her life at the hospital.

“Unfortunately, this could have happened to any of us. I frequent convenience stores all the time. Buy a pack of peanuts, buy a bottle of water. I’m in the crossfire. I could be an innocent bystander as well. I could go across the street to the Circle K. So it’s just an unfortunate event for a young man to be struck down in the prime of his life and we’re still reeling from it,” Hale said.

Bessemer police said the shooting stemmed from another deadly shooting that happened at the same store back in April.

A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, and first degree assault. His name has not been released. Police are treating him as an adult, and have transferred him to JCSO jail.

