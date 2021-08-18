6-week-old baby in custody of Children and Family Services following earlier Amber Alert in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - An Amber Alert that was issued by the city of Cleveland just before 4 a.m. Wednesday for an abducted six-week-old baby was canceled.

The baby was found in Youngstown. According to a Wednesday afternoon update from Cleveland police, the boy was put into the custody of Children and Family Services in good health.

He was reportedly taken by a family friend, identified as a 23-year-old, around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Cleveland Police, the boy’s mother reported she was involved in an argument with and was assaulted by the suspect, who then drove off with the child.

According to police, the victim picked up the suspect from Youngstown and drove to Cleveland for court purposes. The boy was in the back of the vehicle at the time.

The victim drove the suspect to a house in the 1300 block of 87th Street so they could meet up with a man, police said. The suspect was driving the vehicle and backed into a parked vehicle; she then drove away.

The suspect and the victim, who is the boy’s mother, started arguing when the victim said she would call police to report the accident. According to a report by Cleveland Police, the suspect said “so you gonna call the cops on me? You gonna snitch on me?”

The suspect then got out of the driver’s seat and let the victim drive the car to the parking lot of a Dollar Store. She then started punching the victim; when the victim got out of the car, the suspect drove off with Cannon in the back seat.

Police provided a photo of the baby being held by Cleveland Patrol Officer Hassan Ali after the recovery:

Officer holds baby (Source: Cleveland police)

Cleveland police said there are no arrests in connection to the case and the prosecutor’s will review it for potential charges.

The investigation is still ongoing because of conflicting evidence, police said.

