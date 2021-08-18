59-year-old man hit and killed while walking on 231 near Pell City

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers said a Pell City man was killed while walking on U.S. 231 Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers said Ray Highsmith Jr., 59, of Pell City, was walking on the fog line of U.S. 231 when a man driving a dump truck struck Highsmith.

Highsmith died at the scene. The crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. on U.S. 231 near the 220 mile marker, less than one mile north of Pell City.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

