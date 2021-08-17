What should parents do if their child was exposed to COVID-19 in class?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of children in our area have settled back into the classroom, but it’s still anything but a normal school year.

Students are receiving letters to take home if a classmate has tested positive for COVID-19. One sheet of paper but so many questions, and parents have to decide what steps to take if their child has been exposed to the virus.

Notices have been sent out at various school districts in our area according to their respective COVID-19 plans --- a few examples, Hoover, Birmingham City Schools, Shelby and Jefferson County Schools all alert parents of potential exposure.

Official recommendations are that if an unvaccinated student is exposed to a person for a cumulative amount of 15 minutes within six feet of that person, and if they meet that criteria they should isolate for 10 days. For students who are vaccinated, the rules are different.

“The other thing we think about there is students who are 12 and older and are vaccinated, regardless of the contact, as long as you’re vaccinated they don’t need to quarantine, all of those students would just need to monitor for symptoms,” said Dr. Khalilah Brown, child expert at JCDH.

She says students at schools who have universal masking and social distancing also just need to monitor for symptoms.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.