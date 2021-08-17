LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

What are monoclonal antibodies?

By Brittany Dionne
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A promising COVID-19 treatment has been approved for emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to prevent the progression of COVID-19 in high risk groups.

The treatment was previously authorized for use upon diagnosis to prevent severe illness and had been in use in Alabama for months. Monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 is an infusion of experimental drugs thought to keep those newly diagnosed with COVID-19 from getting extremely sick, now FDA experts say it could prevent the disease from developing altogether. ”It’s really one of the best discoveries we have had during this pandemic,” Deputy State Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers said.

Monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 must be administered in the early stages of exposure for the drugs to work and it’s only available to certain people. ”People who have underlying health issues. People who have immunity issues,” Landers explained.

She said the drugs are experimental and are manmade. ”Laboratory produced products; It’s really a production of proteins,” Landers said.

Monoclonal antibodies are injected by IV. One inside the body they attach to cells making it difficult for COVID to reproduce and progress.

The treatment should only be used on people who are not vaccinated, according to the FDA, or are expected to have a tough time fighting the virus. But health leaders warn the treatment is not a substitution for the COVID-19 vaccination. ”When we’re having more people needing it and more people seeking it production is something we have to keep an eye on,” Landers said. Monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 is approved for those aged 12 and up.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby girl orphaned after parents die from COVID-19
First Alert Weather 9p 8-16-21
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Fred will bring gusty winds and showers to parts of east Alabama beginning overnight
Jackson Hospital in Montgomery was also out of beds in its ICU.
Alabama hits pandemic low of 2 ICU beds available
Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
Kabul airport plunges into chaos as Taliban patrols Afghanistan capital
Students and educators across Alabama are heading back to the classroom this month.
Alabama schools report 5,970 COVID-19 cases already this school year

Latest News

COVID-19 cases in Cullman County Schools
School leaders say masks are strongly encouraged in Vestavia Hills, but one parent says it's...
Vestavia Hills parent concerned over school’s response to encouraging masks
School leaders say masks are strongly encouraged in Vestavia Hills, but one parent says it's...
Mask concerns in Vestavia Hills Schools
Officer Juan Gomez
Funeral procession announced for Pelham Police Officer Juan Gomez, who died after battling COVID-19