VIEWER VIDEO: Possible tornado sighting in Iredell Co. Tuesday afternoon
Video was shared with WBTV News by Brandon Pope
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WBTV) - The WBTV First Alert Weather Team continues to track changing severe weather conditions. During a possible tornado sighting in Iredell County, viewer Brandon Pope sent WBTV News what he captured while on Old Mountain Road.
