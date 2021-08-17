LawCall
Vestavia Hills parent concerned over school’s response to encouraging masks

By Clare Huddleston
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - A Vestavia Hills parent is concerned school leaders are not enforcing the fact that masks are strongly recommended for students and faculty in the school system.

The parent spoke to WBRC on the condition of anonymity.

When the parent started having concerns about how masks will be strongly recommended and encouraged to students, she went to her child’s principal.

The parent recorded her conversation with the principal and shared it with WBRC.

Parent: And again the school’s not going to reinforce the strong recommendation to wear a mask in any way with the children or the faculty?

Principal: That’s correct.

Parent: So they will not be encouraging the strong recommendation?

Principal: No because at that point the verbiage is they’re strongly recommending, it’s in the plan that’s discussed at home with family, but it is not advised for us to enforce or police that.

The parent told WBRC’s Clare Huddleston in her conversations with the principal she asked if the school could put up posters that encourage mask wearing, hand washing and hand sanitizer.  She also asked if after a few weeks her child could be moved into a classroom where a majority of the children are wearing masks.

The parent says the principal told her that wouldn’t be possible.

“I think for me and a lot of families it’s been so deflating that your faith in your school system for keeping your kid safe, it’s just left,” said the parent.

We reached out to the spokesperson for the Vestavia Hills City School System.

The spokesperson referred us to the superintendent’s update from August 11th.

That update says the incentive for students to wear masks is they won’t have to quarantine for 10 days if they’re a close contact with someone who is COVID positive.

