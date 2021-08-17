LawCall
Advertisement

UA System COVID-19 dashboard updated

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UA System leaders released new COVID-19 dashboard numbers Tuesday morning.

The dashboard includes community vaccine data, UA System employee data and COVID-19 case data.

Here are staff vaccination numbers as of August 17, 2021:

University of Alabama: >72.4%

University of Alabama at Birmingham: >72%

University of Alabama at Huntsville: >63%

Here are COVID case numbers as of August 17, 2021:

University of Alabama: 56 students, 26 faculty/staff

University of Alabama at Birmingham: 27 students, 22 faculty/staff

University of Alabama at Huntsville: 11 students, 3 faculty/staff

The UA System COVID-19 Dashboard is available at the following link: https://uasystem.edu/covid-19/dashboard.

