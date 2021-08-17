Tuscaloosa Co. crash claims life of 26-year-old woman

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 26-year-old woman from Duncanville died in a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning in Tuscaloosa County.

The victim has been identified as Tyler Kamilia Ball. She was 26.

Authorities say Ball was killed when the 2012 Honda Civic she was driving collided head-on with a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Thomas Keith Turner, 24, of Tuscaloosa.

Ball died at the scene. Turner was hurt and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The crash happened on Bear Creek Road, approximately two miles south of Tuscaloosa.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

