Tuscaloosa business confidence ranks 2nd in Alabama

By Ugochi Iloka
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Business owners in Tuscaloosa are feeling confident in the state’s economy, that’s according to a recent survey.

After a tough 2020 for all of us, trust in business confidence is on the rise in Tuscaloosa, according to a recent UA survey ranking the city 2nd in the state. The University of Alabama’s Center for Business and Economic Research recently shared their 2021 Alabama Business Confidence Index.

This shows that Tuscaloosa business leaders are the second most confident in Alabama, following Montgomery. This basically means they are hopeful about where the economy is going. UA researchers said any score above 50 indicates a positive and hopeful outlook.

Tuscaloosa reported an index of 68.2, with Montgomery’s index at 70.6. Tuscaloosa business owners feel most confident in the Alabama economy, industry sales and industry profits.

According to UA researchers the statewide confidence level is 67, a 2.7 increase from previously reported.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

