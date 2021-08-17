Sideline Schedule Week 0

LawCall
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s time for high school football in Alabama! Here’s where we’ll be this week.

Game of the Week: Pinson Valley at Hewitt-Trussville

Walter Wellborn at Anniston

Thompson at Oxford

Madison Academy at Briarwood

Oak Mountain at Chelsea

Tuscaloosa Co. at Paul Bryant

Homewood at Hillcrest

Dallas Co. at Helena

Mortimer Jordan at Pelham

Shades Valley at Clay-Chalkville

American Christian at Parker

Mountain Brook at Vestavia

Wenonah at Center Point

Bessemer City at Ramsay

Minor at Hueytown

Demopolis at Calera

