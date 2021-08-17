Pinson Valley H.S. looking to go back to back, again

PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) - In the last four years not many teams have enjoyed the success that the Pinson Valley Indians have enjoyed on the gridiron.

Pinson has won three of the last four class 6A state titles including last season in 2020, and the Indians are picked as the team to beat once again being a preseason ranked number one in its class.

Sam Shade is entering his second season as the Indians head coach, and he keeps his players grounded because he knows play in Region 6 is about as tough as it gets.

In the opener Pinson will play on the road at class 7A power Hewitt-Trussville. This matchup is designated as the Sideline Game of the Week as we open the 33rd season of the high school football show.

Sideline airs every Friday in the fall at 10:25 p.m. on WBRC FOX6.

