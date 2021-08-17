New Girl Scout Cookie flavor revealed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new Girl Scout Cookie has arrived!

Adventurefuls are brownie-inspired cookies with caramel flavored cream and a hint of sea salt.

The cookie will be debuted at the 2021 Girl Leadership Summit on Saturday, Aug. 21 at the Trussville Civic Center.

The 4th Annual Girl Leadership Summit will take place at the Trussville Civic Center from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. with over 200 girls in attendance. They will be taste testing the new cookie.

