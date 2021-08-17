LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

New Girl Scout Cookie flavor revealed

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new Girl Scout Cookie has arrived!

Adventurefuls are brownie-inspired cookies with caramel flavored cream and a hint of sea salt.

The cookie will be debuted at the 2021 Girl Leadership Summit on Saturday, Aug. 21 at the Trussville Civic Center.

The 4th Annual Girl Leadership Summit will take place at the Trussville Civic Center from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. with over 200 girls in attendance. They will be taste testing the new cookie.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby girl orphaned after parents die from COVID-19
First Alert Weather 9p 8-16-21
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Fred will bring gusty winds and showers to parts of east Alabama beginning overnight
Jackson Hospital in Montgomery was also out of beds in its ICU.
Alabama hits pandemic low of 2 ICU beds available
Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
Kabul airport plunges into chaos as Taliban patrols Afghanistan capital
Students and educators across Alabama are heading back to the classroom this month.
Alabama schools report 5,970 COVID-19 cases already this school year

Latest News

COVID-19 cases in Cullman County Schools
School leaders say masks are strongly encouraged in Vestavia Hills, but one parent says it's...
Vestavia Hills parent concerned over school’s response to encouraging masks
Two men were shot and killed early Tuesday morning.
Birmingham police investigating two early morning homicides
School leaders say masks are strongly encouraged in Vestavia Hills, but one parent says it's...
Mask concerns in Vestavia Hills Schools