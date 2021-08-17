Miles College athletic fundraiser to upgrade facilities, increase number of scholarships

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - After an entire year off, the Miles college Golden Bears are ready to get back on the field and have in-person classes. Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Reginald Ruffin joined us on Good Day Alabama on Tuesday.

The football team’s first game is against Alabama State in Montgomery. Then they play Southern and Moorehouse on the road as well before coming back home for their first home game on Sept. 25 against Central State.

The band under the direction of Willie Snipes Jr. is ready to rock the crowd with fast paced, precision instruments and a whole lot of fun.

Miles is also in the middle of a campaign to raise funds for the athletics program.

