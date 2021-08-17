Locust Fork HS, Elementary going remote for remainder of week to slow COVID-19 spread
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - School officials say to slow the spread of COVID-19, Locust Fork High School and Locust Fork Elementary will be remote for students on Tuesday, Aug. 17 through Friday, Aug. 20.
Students will return to school on Monday, Aug. 23.
The school system says faculty and staff will report to campus as usual.
