Hospitals providing new vaccination data on COVID hospitalized patients

(Source: WVUE)
By Cassie Fambro
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New numbers released by UAB are giving us more insight into the COVID patients who have been admitted into the hospital.

UAB Medical West Hospital posted an informative graphic today, showing four vaccinated patients were in hospital beds, as compared to 38 unvaccinated patients.

10 of their 42 patients are on ventilators, all of them unvaccinated.

We’ve learned the state has been asking hospitals to track this information over the past week.

“There were 2,591 adults in the hospital today with COVID, of those we got reports on 2,177, or about 85 percent,” said Dr. Don Williamson.

Of the 85 percent that voluntarily reported vaccination status, an overwhelming majority was unvaccinated.

“12 percent of patients of whom we got reports, over 2,100, were fully vaccinated,” said Dr. Williamson.

The remaining 88% of respondents were not vaccinated.

Dr. Williamson says for those concerned about vaccinated people being hospitalized, look at the ventilator usage at Medical West as an example. 10 people on ventilators, all unvaccinated.

“The death rate for people who end up in the hospital after vaccination is dramatically lower,” he added.

And vaccinated patients are much less likely to be ventilated.

He says the Delta variants is increasing hospitalizations because the viral load is larger.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

